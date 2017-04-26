× Police still working to ID man found dead in Highland Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have released more information about a man who was found dead at Highland Park as they continue to try to identify him.

The man’s body was found April 19 in a pond at the park. Capt. Eric Payne with GRPD said the body had been there “for some time.”

Police say Wednesday in a release the body is a white man between 40 and 50 years of age who was 5 feet 11 inches tall. He had the letters “JR” tattooed on his right upper arm.

Police previously said the man’s cause of death was inconclusive pending toxicology results.

Anyone with information on this case is asked contact Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.