Scott Lake Golf Course offers fun for golfers of all skill levels

Golfers in West Michigan are blessed to have some of the most beautiful courses in the country, and Scott Lake Golf and Practice Center should be on the list of places to play this year.

Whether golfers are new to the game, or are ready to play at the expert level, Scott Lake offers something for everyone.

Scott Lake has three sets of 9-hole golf courses, so players of all skills can mix it up and spend their day on the green.

Something unique that Scott Lake is currently working on creating a six-hole par three golf course. The course is designed for golfers who want to come out to get in some practice swings or don't have time to play a full 18-hole game.

The practice course is also a great beginner's course for kids who are starting to play golf.

For competitive golfers, the Scott Lake holds an all summer tournament called the Scott Lake Tour. The tournament has many different levels and scrambles available for golfers to take part in, so everyone can feel a part of an official game and not miss an opportunity to play competitively.

Scott Lake Golf and Practice Center is located in Comstock Park at 911 Hayes Road Northeast.

To learn more about their facility, tee times, and hours of operation, visit scottlake.com or call (616)-202-5354.

Also stay up to date on special deals and events on their Facebook page.