Village clerk suspended after couple receives vulgar message

AUGUSTA, Mich. — The Augusta village clerk has been suspended without pay for at least two weeks after she admitted to police that she mailed a couple a letter with a vulgar word on it.

Annette Tolis and Kevin Barthel don’t think the suspension is enough. They received an apology letter from clerk Julie Glenn, but they’re not buying it and want the village to fire Glenn for her actions.

The apology letter had a much different tone than the last one they received. Tolis and Barthel received a water bill earlier this month and they were shocked after looking a little closer at the it.

“It’s addressed to Annette Tolis and the a*****e that lives here too,” Barthel told FOX 17. “I’m 99.9 percent sure that I’m the a*****e she’s referring to.”

They received that message after they left a note for Glenn because they were frustrated she was never there to help them pay for their water bill in person.

“I made an inappropriate comment on your bill that was highly unprofessional,” the apology letter reads. “I am truly sorry and embarrassed by my actions and I assure you that it will never happen again. I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Augusta Chief of Police and City Manager Jeff Heppler wouldn’t specify exactly how long Glenn will be suspended, but said it was for at least two weeks.

It’s a decision Annette and Kevin aren’t happy with.

“I think this is meaningless. I don’t think it means a thing,” Barthel said. “I look at it as a little vacation for her to think about what she’s done.”

Chief Heppler says the decision was made in part by the village board, and said further action likely won’t be taken.

“This is about all we can do at this point in time. Obviously we’ll be mindful of what’s gone on. We have already made some changes in our office and our dealings with people so this things will continue to evolve as we move on down the road,” Heppler said. “I’m very sorry that this took place to our citizens and it’s not something that we tolerate.”