West Catholic Golf Team a Family Affair

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- This year is a little extra special for the West Catholic golf team as they have three sets of brothers who are playing for the Falcons. Seniors Hunter Waldmiller and Jason Bhaskaran are playing their final season with their brothers Trevor Waldmiller and Jonah Bhaskaran. Plus, junior Anderson Ryan and his brother Aaron Ryan get to hit the links together this year as well.

"It's just a lot of fun," Coach Jim Fischer said. "They’re really competitive. They all get along. Not a whole lot of bickering going on between them and it was an idea that I had when I found out that I was going to have this happen, to just have some fun with it.”

“It’s a real privilege to be playing on the West Catholic golf team," Jason Bhaskaran beamed. "We grew up and I was three years old playing and Jonah was – we both grew up playing golf. So it’s a real honor to be playing with him my final year.”

Taking sibling rivalry to a whole new level.

“When we play together we kind of go back and forth and just talk to each other. We don’t really fight it out, but just for bragging rights," Hunter Waldmiller admitted. "So when we’re out there in a tournament, you’re playing against a group but at the same time in the back of your head, you’re like maybe I could beat my little brother. Or you never know what he’s doing so he could be beating me at the same time so it’s different.”

Jonah Bhaskaran agreed. “Absolutely. There’s definitely a sibling rivalry between me and my brother and we always try to compete and see who wins each round.”

The competitive atmosphere driving them toward their goals of making it all the way, after falling just short of winning the conference last year.

“These guys since day one said they want to go to state," Coach Fischer said. "So winning a conference would be a nice step to that just really working hard.”

Jason Bhaskaran hopes they make it to state as well, “Yeah I made it my freshman year and I didn’t do too well so I have some little unfinished business there I want to take care of there and make it back one more time.”

His brother Jonah, wouldn't mind joining in. “It would be an honor for me as a freshman to go to state because not many freshman can say that they go to state each year and not many teams go to state either, so it would definitely be an honor.”

The team is currently in second place in the conference behind Spring Lake.