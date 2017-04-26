× Woman flown to hospital with injuries from house fire

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Mich. — A bedridden woman was rescued from a house fire in Barry County early Tuesday, but she was injured seriously enough to be flown to a hospital in Grand Rapids. Another man and two dogs got out safely.

M-37 was closed for a time at the fire scene near Tebo Road in Baltimore Township north of Dowling in Barry County. The highway was reopened by 6 a.m.

The call came in shortly before 5:00 a.m. for a possible structure fire and a report of a bedridden woman on the second floor, Hastings Fire Chief Roger Caris told FOX 17. “She was burnt pretty bad, but she was breathing.”

Investigation of the fire will be handled by Michigan State Police.