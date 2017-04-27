Award winning guitarist Duffy King performing at Tulip Time

Award winning guitarist, Duffy King, will be taking the stage during Holland’s Tulip Time Festival.

Duffy is originally from Detroit, growing up in an environment with a vast musical heritage. He’s best known for playing Jazz/Rock and R&B/Funk music, with his style described as energetic, kinetic grooves, driving rhythms, blistering leads, and finesse.

Since he started playing music, he has toured around the world and has been nominated for Grammy Awards, Billboard Magazine awards, and World Music Awards.

Duffy King: Acoustically Speaking will take the stage on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. at Knickerbocker Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased at tuliptime.com or by calling (616)-396-4221.

Want to see Duffy King: Acoustically Speaking? Fox 17 is giving away two tickets to five people to see his show during Tulip Time. Click here to enter.