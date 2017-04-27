× DTE Energy Foundation announces 6th annual GRandJazzFest Lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the sixth year DTE Energy Foundation is jazzing up the summer by inviting a variety of musicians to Grand Rapids for the annual GRandJazzFest.

The festival, scheduled for August 19-20, will feature eleven musicians including headliner Saxophonist Richard Elliot. Elliot, a jazz and R&B saxophonist, is known for collaboration songs such as Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman” and solo hits such as “Take Your Time,” “Crush” and “Sly.”

“We’re thrilled to have Richard Elliot headline the sixth annual GRandJazzFest presented by DTE Energy Foundation!” GRandJazzFest Founder Audrey Sundstrom said. “He’s a huge name in the jazz and R&B world. We can’t wait for the energy that he’ll bring to the stage!”

Other musicians performing at the festival are:

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra with Edye Evans Hyde, 12:30 p.m. Terry Lower / Jazz Expedition Sextet, 2 p.m. Ed Stone and the Flowmasters, 3:30 p.m. Tumbao Bravo, 5 p.m. Bryan Lubeck, 6:30 p.m. HEADLINER – Richard Elliot, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

Jazz Student Band – Blushing Monk, 1 p.m. The Isaac Norris Project, 2:30 p.m. Organissimo, 4 p.m. Four80East, 5:30 p.m. Nate Harasim & NILS featuring Brandon Willis, 7 p.m.

The two-day event is sponsored by many local organization, and is free to the public. For more information on the festival visit www.grandjazzfest.org.

“GRandJazzFest has truly become one of the region’s most important cultural and community events, and DTE Energy Foundation has been a proud sponsor since the beginning,” said Mark Stiers, president and chief operating officer, DTE Gas. “Not only does the festival bring world-class music to West Michigan, it supports the economy in so many ways. Our investment in GRandJazzFest is one of the wonderful ways we show our commitment to the communities where we live and serve.”