× Five years later: still no arrests in Grandfather’s murder

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich– A family has been waiting five years to find the person responsible for killing Alvaro Loera.

The 72-year-old was found beaten to death at his home off Waalkes Street on April 27, 2012.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

“It’s emotional. It’s like a lot of us were raised in this house. It’s not the same anymore especially with everything that happened inside,” Loera’s nephew, Jose told FOX 17 on Thursday.

On each anniversary since his death, Loera’s family has gathered at his home to share stories and help keep his memory alive. On Thursday, which was the 5th anniversary of Loera’s death, loved ones gathered once again and released balloons in his honor.

“It’s definitely all good memories when we come together. It’s painful but we’re hopeful one day we’ll get justice and we’ll be happy,” said Jose.

Alvaro Loera, who was known to many as “Uncle Al,” was the founder of The Flamingo II Restaurant and was an active member of the community.

“He put everyone in a position to have good lives and he was definitely a pioneer in the community. He served the country in the armed forces, he was a 70 year old man who owned a business for 20 years, fed us, fed the city of Muskegon. He gave everybody opportunities to work. He was a leader,” said Jose. “Even on Facebook today he got a lot of comments and remorse with people saying nice things that he did to them and their family.”

Family members hope someone with information will come forward and help lead police to Loera’s killer.

“Let the right people know, take it to police and let it go through the process. We’d appreciate it,” said Jose.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation and says while they’ve received some tips in the case, none of them have panned out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.