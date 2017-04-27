× Michigan woman awaits sentencing in death of baby daughter

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of her 4-month-old daughter.

Nineteen-year-old Kayla Robin Coon of Owosso entered the pleas this week in a Shiawassee County courtroom to involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse. She initially faced first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse charges.

Sentencing is June 2. The Argus-Press reports she faces up to up to 15 years in prison.

Owosso officers called to a home Aug. 18 found Aria Miller dead on the floor. Authorities say the child was severely malnourished and underweight, weighing 6 pounds — 2 pounds less than at birth. An autopsy listed the cause of death as neglect.

The Flint Journal reports authorities said the child had a cleft palate that hadn’t been treated.