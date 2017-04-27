Michigan woman awaits sentencing in death of baby daughter

Posted 9:44 AM, April 27, 2017, by

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of her 4-month-old daughter.

Nineteen-year-old Kayla Robin Coon of Owosso entered the pleas this week in a Shiawassee County courtroom to involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse. She initially faced first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse charges.

Sentencing is June 2. The Argus-Press reports she faces up to up to 15 years in prison.

Owosso officers called to a home Aug. 18 found Aria Miller dead on the floor. Authorities say the child was severely malnourished and underweight, weighing 6 pounds — 2 pounds less than at birth. An autopsy listed the cause of death as neglect.

The Flint Journal reports authorities said the child had a cleft palate that hadn’t been treated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s