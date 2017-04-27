× Portage lures in fishing fans with family-friendly fair

PORTAGE, Mich. — A family event all about knot tying, lure making, casting, rod rigging and boat safety — it’s the 7th annual Family Fishing Fair.

Portage Parks and Recreation announced that it will be hosting the fair on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ramona Park in Portage.

The fair is open to all ages and is designed to spread awareness to the local community about fishing, local resources, environment conservation and outdoor safety.

Portage Public Safety, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Marine Division, Kalamazoo Valley Bass Club, Kalamazoo Valley Trout Unlimited, Wolf Lake Hatchery and professional angler Lyle Councell will be hosting a variety of hands-on activities.

Prizes such as 250 fishing poles, movie passes, restaurant gift cards and naturalist guided nature hikes will be given away through out the day.

For more information on the event visit www.portagemi.gov.