COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – A handful of veterans stepped off on a 92-mile hike Thursday morning to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

The group left Dwight Lydell Park in Comstock Park at about 8:30am on the White Pine Trail. They plan on arriving on Sunday in Cadillac, Michigan, 92 miles away. They’ll be staying overnight at Howard City, Big Rapids, and Tustin.

The group is raising money for “Help for Our Disabled Troops”. You can help at this link.