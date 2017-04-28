Body parts found in Michigan probe into missing person

Posted 10:24 AM, April 28, 2017

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a young man has been arrested after body parts were found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in suburban Detroit.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham tells The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens that Thursday’s discovery in Ray Township is “related to a missing person’s case.” He says additional body parts have been located elsewhere in northern Macomb County.

Wickersham says he’ll release additional information at a news conference on Friday.

The newspaper and WJBK-TV report a suspect was arrested. Jail records say the 19-year-old has been in custody since Thursday on an open murder charge.

Sheriff’s investigators spent much of Thursday at the home. The remains were turned over to the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

