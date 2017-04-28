Construction underway on 15-story development in Kalamazoo

Posted 11:21 AM, April 28, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Construction is underway on a new 15-story development in downtown Kalamazoo.

The Exchange will be a mixed-use development in the Kalamazoo Central Business District at 155 Michigan Avenue.  The $52 million project is expected to take about two years to complete.

Orion Construction has started with site and underground utility work at the site. They expect to start the vertical construction later this summer and an official groundbreaking will take place in coming months.

The Exchange will include several ground floor retail spaces, a two-story banking center, several levels of enclosed parking for tenants, two floors of office space, seven floors of apartments and a 15th-floor penthouse.

