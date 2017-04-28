Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg visits Ford as part of his “Year of Travel Challenge”

DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apr 27, 2017–Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg visited Ford Motor Company today as part of his “Personal Year of Travel Challenge” to get out and talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future.

In choosing to come to Michigan this week, he met with Ford employees to learn about their work and how they are incorporating new technology and innovation into design, product development and manufacturing.

As part of the visit, he worked on the line at the Dearborn Truck Plant, saw how the company prototypes and designs vehicles at our Product Development Center, and rode in the Ford Fusion Hybrid autonomous research vehicle to get a feel for how the company is preparing for the future as it transforms to be an auto and mobility company.