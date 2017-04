× Flood Watch for most of West Michigan

West Michigan – A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the area from late Saturday into Monday morning. A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued for Berrien and Cass counties from late Saturday through Monday morning.

Most of West Michigan will see some 2-4 inches of rain between Saturday night into Monday morning. Isolated heavier amounts are possible. Urban and river flooding is possible by later in the weekend and into early next week.