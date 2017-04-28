Judge: Willis will be tried separately for Heeringa, Bletsch cases

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon County judge has ruled that Jeffrey Willis will stand trial for his three crimes separately, instead of in one consolidated trial.

Willis is accused of murdering Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 and of kidnapping and killing Jessica Heeringa in 2016 in Muskegon County. He is also accused of abducting a teen in 2016, which is what eventually led to his arrest.

Judge William Marietti ruled Friday afternoon that separate trials would ensure a fair trial and combining them would be a “factual nightmare” for the jury.

Marietti also ruled that Willis’s trial in the Bletsch case, which was scheduled to start in June, will likely be moved to a later date this summer. Prosecutor DJ Hilson will be making a request next week for a trial date.

