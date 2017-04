Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fresh, outdoor fun is where it's at during the spring and summer months at Craig's Cruisers.

Of course in Todd and Leigh Ann fashion, they let the competitive side get the best of them as they face off in mini golf. They even run into some younger challengers along the way.

Craig's Cruisers is also running a Mother's Day special on May 14. Moms can play mini golf for free with the purchase of a child's mini golf.

For hours and locations, visit craigscruisers.com.