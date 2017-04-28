Suspect buys $20k in lottery tickets with fraudulent credit cards

Posted 7:08 AM, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:15AM, April 28, 2017

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department need your help identifying a suspect accused of using fraudulent credit cards to purchase $20,000 in lottery tickets.

The suspect appears to have been driving a sedan or SUV style BMW silver in color.

It is not clear where the purchase was made.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the sheriff’s department at (616) 632-6100 or Silent Observer (616) 774-2345.

