GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 79th annual white elephant sale officially kicked off this morning! Proceeds go to help the YMCA camp Manitou-Lin and Last year they donated $80,000.

You can find everything from hardware and automotive to clothing and household goods. This year they even have an Astro van and giant inflatable cat for the yard.

The sale runs until 8pm Friday and from 9am to 3 pm Saturday.

It's located at 3450 Plainfield in the plaza right next to Ken's Fruit Market.