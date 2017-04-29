× 1,500+ pets adopted during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 1,500 pets were adopted to families during a free event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation that ended on Saturday.

Officials said 22 shelters reported being mostly or completely empty following the week-long event.

“This was a critical day for the thousands of pets who are no longer in shelters and for the incredible animal rescue workers who need this positive boost to continue to do their lifesaving work,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“We are so grateful for our dedicated partner organizations and the families who opened their hearts to adoption today and understood the impact this will make. Together we are emptying Michigan’s shelters and saving lives!”

The free adoption event was held across the state and in the U.P.

The breakdown for adoptions during Empty The Shelters was: