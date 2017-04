× Fire breaks out at Allegan County barn

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple departments have been called in to help extinguish a barn fire in Allegan County.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of 111th Avenue.

No word on any injuries as of yet.

Our crew on scene says it looks as if the barn is a total loss.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest.