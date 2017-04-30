Protest planned today at Barking Boutique’s Grandville location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. - At least 100 protesters plan to demonstrate in front of the Barking Boutique in Grandville Sunday afternoon after some protested the store's soft-opening Wednesday.

This is the third time the owner has tried to open the business which sells designer dogs.

Last year, the Lakes Mall in Muskegon backed out of a deal just days before the store's grand opening and a few months later the business opened in the Woodland Mall for a couple days before being evicted.

Protesters say the owner gets his dog from puppy mills however, he claims they're from licensed breeders.

The owner says he is planning to host a tour of the facilities he gets the animals from.

The protest is scheduled for today from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm on the sidewalk in front of the Grandville Plaza, 2939 Wilson Ave SW. Organziers say they will be out there rain or shine.