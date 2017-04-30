Sparta police looking for man who impersonated cop

Posted 7:21 PM, April 30, 2017, by

SPARTA, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who they say pretended to be a cop and tried to detain two people.

The man claimed to be an off-duty police officer during an incident on Sunday, according to the Sparta Police Department.

Police would not provide any further details, but they are hoping the pictures are clear enough for someone to identify him.

 

 

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer David Price at 616-887-8716 or the Sparta Police Department 24 hour non-emergency line at 616-887-7331

Tips can also be submitted by messaging the Sparta Police Department Facebook page or by contacting Silent Observer at 616-774-2345

