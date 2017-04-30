Wyoming carnival aims to raise money for local scholarships

WYOMING, Mich. -- West Michigan residents are invited to enjoy the Spring Carnival April 28 - May7 to raise support for the Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance and the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department.

This year, the Spring Carnival has moved back to Lamar Park, 2561 Porter St. SW and will feature entertainment for all ages including games, prizes and carnival fare favorites.

From your classic carousel and Ferris wheel, to the adrenaline-inducing Mega Drop and Wipe Out, unlimited ride wristbands will be available daily for $20.00.

The carnival will be open Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the carnival support the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department and the Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance, or GWCRA.

Monies raised will support youth scholarships and youth and family programming through the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department. The GWCRA will distribute funds to the community through its annual grant making process.

