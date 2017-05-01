5th Annual CRUSH Food & Wine Classic fundraiser for Children’s Leukemia Foundation

Posted 11:48 AM, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:47AM, May 1, 2017

Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan is getting ready to host their 5th annual CRUSH Grand Rapids Food & Wine Classic fundraiser.

The event will feature foods prepared by West Michigan's best chefs, paired with the world's finest wines.

In addition to fine food and wine, the Healthcare Innovator of the Year Award will be presented to the Pediatric and Adult Bone Marrow Transplant Teams at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Spectrum Health. They are being awarded for their advancements in treatments for patients with blood cancers

All money raised for this event will benefit Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan. They work to provide every child and adult in Michigan diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers access to vital resources, including educational, emotional and financial support.

The 5th annual CRUSH Grand Rapids Food & Wine Classic will take place on May 9 at Reserve Wine and Food at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, visit leukemiamichigan.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s