5th Annual CRUSH Food & Wine Classic fundraiser for Children’s Leukemia Foundation

Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan is getting ready to host their 5th annual CRUSH Grand Rapids Food & Wine Classic fundraiser.

The event will feature foods prepared by West Michigan's best chefs, paired with the world's finest wines.

In addition to fine food and wine, the Healthcare Innovator of the Year Award will be presented to the Pediatric and Adult Bone Marrow Transplant Teams at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Spectrum Health. They are being awarded for their advancements in treatments for patients with blood cancers

All money raised for this event will benefit Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan. They work to provide every child and adult in Michigan diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers access to vital resources, including educational, emotional and financial support.

The 5th annual CRUSH Grand Rapids Food & Wine Classic will take place on May 9 at Reserve Wine and Food at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, visit leukemiamichigan.org.