Euphoria GVSU is finished competing in a Capella competitions for the season, now they're traveling across West Michigan on a singing tour.

The a Capella group previously placed 5th in the ICCA semi-finals, and are currently working on recording their music for public consumption.

Their first stop is on the Morning Mix, where they sing "Russian Roulette" by Rihanna, and "Jaywalk" by Brayton Bowman.

For more information on tour dates and locations, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.