× All Alone: Dog with special needs is the last one left after ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich– While the 2017 “Empty the Shelters” event across Michigan is being called a success, it’s left one dog feeling very alone.

On Monday, the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society made a Facebook post about a dog named Eastwood, saying he’s the only one left at their facility following Saturday’s event.

The organization says Eastwood has a few medical conditions, including some leg and eye deformities which has left the Red Labrador Retriever with some vision problems.

The Little Traverse Bay Humane Society says Eastwood was found as a stray, wandering in the cold. They also say he’s only a year and a half old and will need medical procedures in the future.

Eastwood does well with cats, other dogs and children.

Anyone interested in adopting Eastwood is asked to fill out an application.

During Saturday’s “Empty the Shelters” event, more than 2,500 dogs and cats were adopted from 65 shelters and rescues across Michigan. The event was sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, who is hoping to help reduce the number of animals euthanized each year.