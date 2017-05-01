Benefits of Dynamic Stretching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is the time of year that we look forward to getting back outside, and enjoying activities including walks, runs, and sports that are both competitive and recreational. But after several months off from these outdoor activities, you may need a refresher on some stretches that can help prevent injuries. Marcus Schillaci, Manager of Mercy Health Rehabilitation in Downtown Muskegon shows us some of those stretches in the video above.

Dynamic stretching involves movement with the stretching routine and helps to increase blood flow to the area to prepare the person for the activity. For athletes preparing for practice or a game, dynamic stretching is more beneficial because of the increased blood flow to the muscles as well as preparing the athlete for the movements they will be doing. There is definitely still a place for static stretching but should be reserved for after the practice or game to increase range of motion in a particular joint.

What are some basic stretches that people can do to get started?

• Inch Worm – Front and back of hips, ankles

• Reverse Lunge with Reach – Hip flexors

• Forward Lunge with Rotation – hip flexor, glutes, back, hamstrings

• Supermans – Hamstrings, core activation

Mercy Health Rehabilitation – Downtown

Specializing in sports –related injuries

Located in the annex next to LC Walker Arena

481 Shoreline Drive, Muskegon MI