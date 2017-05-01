Flag stolen from police memorial site

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A special flag at the memorial site of a fallen Michigan State Police trooper has been apparently stolen.

Police say that the Thin Blue Line flag from the memorial site of Trooper Paul Butterfield II was reported missing on Sunday. The memorial is on Custer Road.

Butterfield was shot and killed at a traffic stop on Custer Road in Mason County on September 9, 2013. The memorial is a volunteer-maintained exhibit at the site where Butterfield was killed. It includes a sign, crosses and the flags. The post below is what the flags looked like.

Police say the Thin Blue Line flag was new and replaced an earlier one that had been in tatters.

Anyone with information should contact police.