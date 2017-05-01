Immigration marches held in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo

Posted 12:56 AM, May 1, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Day Without Immigrant marches are taking place today in Grand Rapids and in Kalamazoo.

The Grand Rapids event, coordinated by Movimiento Cosecha and the Worker’s Center of West Michigan, will culminate in a march starting at Garfield Park.  Michigan United is organizing Kalamazoo’s May Day “Day Without Immigrants” event in Bronson Park  Both events began at noon.

The Grand Rapids march headed down Division Avenue to Calder Plaza.

We’ll have more details from the events on later editions of FOX 17 News.

