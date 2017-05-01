Immigration marches held in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Day Without Immigrant marches are taking place today in Grand Rapids and in Kalamazoo.

The Grand Rapids event, coordinated by Movimiento Cosecha and the Worker’s Center of West Michigan, will culminate in a march starting at Garfield Park. Michigan United is organizing Kalamazoo’s May Day “Day Without Immigrants” event in Bronson Park Both events began at noon.

Hundreds gathered at Bronson Park as part of "El Dia Sin Inmigrantes/Day Without Immigrants" // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/Su5g2MhrVu — Lauren Edwards (@CallMeLedwards) May 1, 2017

The Grand Rapids march headed down Division Avenue to Calder Plaza.

