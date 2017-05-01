× Live Nation to offer $20 tickets for National Concert Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the cost of $20 per ticket people can see musicians such as Brad Paisley, Queen, John Mayer and New Kids on the Block thanks to Live Nation’s “Kickoff the Summer” ticket promotion.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on May 2nd. The promotion is nationwide but features many Michigan venues such as 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids, The Filmore in Detroit, St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit and the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston.

AT&T THANKS program will offer members the chance to snag tickets even earlier. Those involved with the program can start purchasing tickets at May 1 at 10 a.m.

For a full list of shows included in the sale visit http://kickofftosummer.hvnlnna.com.