Muskegon Twp police investigating deadly parking lot shooting

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have two subjects in custody after a deadly shooting in a bowling alley parking lot Monday evening.

Muskegon Township police chief David Wypa said in a release that they were called to the Northway Bowling Center on a report of someone being shot. When they got there, they found a single male victim collapsed outside a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw two males run away from the bowling alley parking lot after the shot was fired. Both were arrested, one of them after a standoff a few blocks north of the bowling alley on Southland.

This is an active investigation.