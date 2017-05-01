× Rock the Block takes over downtown Howell for the third year

HOWELL, Mich. — For the third year the streets of downtown Holland will fill with people ready to see local bands and snack on local eats for the Rock the Block concert series.

Rock the Block takes place the first Wednesday of June, July and August from 6-9 p.m.

The free event will feature The Flutter & Wow, Karley Davidson, Jody Raffoul Band and the Shawn Riley Band on June 7. The lineups for the July and August events have yet to be released.

Along with music individuals will be able to participate in Best Bites on the Block, which will feature a variety of local restaurants. Those looking to partake in Best Bites can purchase wristbands through Howell Main Street Inc at the DDA office and other locations in downtown Howell the night of each concert.

For more information on the concert series visit http://www.rocktheblockhowell.org/.