Save $25 on STEM summer camps at Sylvan Learning Center

Kids can learn and have fun at the same time this summer with Sylvan Learning Center's STEM classes and camps.

Sylvan's STEM programs teach students science, technology, engineering and math in a fun, interactive and engaging way. Classes and camps are designed for kids as young as first grade, all the way up to 17-years-old.

Their STEM curriculum also encourages innovation, creativity and imagination through robotics, coding/game design, engineering and math classes.

Classes for these programs are small, so the kids will get more attention than larger summer camp programs. The camps and classes also focus on peer collaboration; kids will have a chance to improve their problem solving skills, creativity and imagination while working in teams or small groups.

Enrollment is currently open for all summer classes and camps. STEM classes begin on June 12 and go through August 22.

Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers can save $25 off STEM classes by mentioning they saw Sylvan Learning Center on the show or online.

For full class schedules and to sign up, visit SylvanLearning.com or calling one of their seven West Michigan locations.