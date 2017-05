× Sheriff: Body of missing Walker man found

WALKER, Mich. – The body of a missing Walker man has been found.

Brian Jorgensen was last seen February 8, leaving work in Walker. The Kent County Sheriff’s office says that Jorgensen’s body was found in the area of Three Mile Road and Walker Avenue.

Investigators say that is appears that Jorgensen died from a self-inflicted wound. They do not consider his death to be suspicious at this time, but they are awaiting a final autopsy and toxicology reports.