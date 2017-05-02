911 surcharge increase rejected by Kalamazoo Co. voters

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County voters have overwhelmingly rejected a proposed 911 surcharge increase.

Roughly 68 percent of the nearly 30,000 voters said “No” to the increase.

If passed the proposal would have increased the surcharge to $2.30 on phones with access to “911.” Residents currently pay a 42 cent surcharge.

The county also had plans to consolidate their various dispatch centers into a centralized location. Currently city, township and county agencies are housed at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety headquarters on Crosstown Parkway. The other two — Western Michigan Campus Police and the Portage Police Department — operate alone.

“To say we’re disappointed is an understatement,” Jan Van Der Kley, the chairperson of the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority Board of Directors, said in a release. “However, we respect the will of the voters and will continue to seek solutions for other funding mechanisms to consolidate the 911 services in Kalamazoo County.”