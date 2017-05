Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Blaise Slater has already hit 4 home runs and driven in 20 runs through 25 games this season for West Michigan. That may not seem out of the ordinary but when you consider that Whitecaps home run leader at the end of last season, Cam Gibson, had 6 it's pretty good for a month.

Salter hit 3 all of last year while playing for Connecticut but feels comfortable playing this season with many of the same coaches and players.