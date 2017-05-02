Experience the taste of Dutch food at Marktplaats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tulip Time kicks-off this weekend, and that means visitors can experience the sights, sounds, and tastes that come with Dutch culture at the Dutch Marktplaats.

Dutch Marktplaats will have a wide variety of Dutch cuisines and treats to try. The Marketplaats will also have displays and craftspeople dressing in traditional Dutch costumes selling their wares.

The Dutch Marktplaats starts on Tuesday, May 9 and runs through Saturday, May 13. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.

The Tulip Time Festival starts on Saturday, May 6 and runs through May 14. For details on the Dutch Market and other events happening during the festival, visit tuliptime.com.