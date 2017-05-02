Harvest Buffet opens at Gun Lake Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Curious Gun Lake Casino patrons can finally step foot into the new addition of the casino for a whole new world of fun.

In the new expansion of the building, there are hundreds of new games along with a brand new buffet.

The Harvest Buffet has a variety of food stations that have Asian, Mexican, American, and many other styles of cuisine. The servings are presented in individual sized portions, creating a buffet style experience like no other in West Michigan.

Leigh Ann stopped by Gun Lake Casino to get a sneak peak of the floor and buffet.

Gun Lake Casino is located on 1123 129th Avenue in Wayland. For more information on menu items and more, call (269)-792-7777 or visit gunlakecasino.com.