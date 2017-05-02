Harvest Buffet opens at Gun Lake Casino

Posted 12:33 PM, May 2, 2017

Curious Gun Lake Casino patrons can finally step foot into the new addition of the casino for a whole new world of fun.

In the new expansion of the building, there are hundreds of new games along with a brand new buffet.

The Harvest Buffet has a variety of food stations that have Asian, Mexican, American, and many other styles of cuisine. The servings are presented in individual sized portions, creating a buffet style experience like no other in West Michigan.

Leigh Ann stopped by Gun Lake Casino to get a sneak peak of the floor and buffet.

Gun Lake Casino is located on 1123 129th Avenue in Wayland. For more information on menu items and more, call (269)-792-7777 or visit gunlakecasino.com.

