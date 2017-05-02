LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation advancing in Michigan aims to let residents legally leave a vehicle running unattended on private property.

The bill , approved 77-30 by the House Tuesday, was proposed after a Detroit-area man was ticketed $128 for leaving a car running in his driveway as the vehicle warmed up.

A state rules requires people to stop the engine and remove the ignition key before letting a vehicle stand unattended. The bill would keep the prohibition in place only for vehicles parked on public streets.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Holly Hughes of (mont-a-GYOO’), says warming up or cooling down a car is common practice.

The legislation goes to the Senate. It’s opposed by cities and others who say it would make it easier to steal cars.