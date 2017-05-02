Michigan photographer captures image of eagle; warns of eagles on the road

Posted 2:19 PM, May 2, 2017, by

EMPIRE, Mich. – A northern Michigan photographer got a great shot, and may have saved a bald eagle from being hit by a car earlier this week.

Ken Scott shared the photo below on Facebook of a bald eagle he spotted along M-72 on Sunday. The raptor was apparently waiting for motorists (and photographers) to pass before it could finish eating some road kill that was in the road.

Ken said that he flung the road kill off the road for the eagle’s safety.

Many raptor injuries and deaths occur from vehicle collisions while feeding on road kill.

