Mines Golf Club provides a golfing experience like no other

The landscape of public golf is changing in West Michigan, and nowhere is that more evident than the Mines Golf Club in Walker.

The golf course is built on top of the Old Grand Rapids Gypsum Mines, providing an experience like no other for skilled and new golfers. The course has a hilly terrain, along more sand and water than most golf courses in West Michigan due to the mine.

The Mines Golf Club also added a brand new clubhouse with a patio that overlooks the ninth hole, making it the best place to watch people play. There is also a retail store with a variety of golf gear, and a restaurant that serves sandwiches, hamburgers, and other foods.

Todd spent an afternoon at the golf course, which is just a 10 minute drive away from downtown Grand Rapids.

The Mines is located at 330 Covell Avenue South West in Walker. For more information and to schedule a tee time, call (616)-791-7544 or visit minesgolfcourse.com.