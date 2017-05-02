× Sergeant finds meth, marijuana and a concealed weapon in vehicle during traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — During a nightly patrol near Cobb Avenue and Lulu Street in Kalamazoo on Monday, a Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved with criminal activity.

The sergeant, originally dispatched to the area after calls of gun shot in the area were reported, arrested the female driver for having two outstanding warrants.

While conducting a search, the officer found a .32 caliber revolver, methamphetamine and marijuana inside the vehicle.

The 41-year-old driver is now facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, obstruction by disguise and driving on a suspended license.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.