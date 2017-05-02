Sergeant finds meth, marijuana and a concealed weapon in vehicle during traffic stop

Posted 3:26 AM, May 2, 2017, by , Updated at 03:27AM, May 2, 2017

FOX 17 file photo Kalamazoo Public Safety Dept

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — During a nightly patrol near Cobb Avenue and Lulu Street in Kalamazoo on Monday, a Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved with criminal activity.

The sergeant, originally dispatched to the area after calls of gun shot in the area were reported, arrested the female driver for having two outstanding warrants.

While conducting a search, the officer found a .32 caliber revolver, methamphetamine and marijuana inside the vehicle.

The 41-year-old driver is now facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, obstruction by disguise and driving on a suspended license.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s