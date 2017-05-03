Gun Lake Casino unveils expansion; new bar and buffet

WAYLAND, Mich. – The Gun Lake Casino officially unveiled a $76 million expansion Wednesday morning.

The expansion includes more gaming space, the Harvest Buffet and a new Stage 131 bar.

The casino opened in 2011 with 83,000 square feet and 1,400 slot machines. The expansion brings the total of slot machines to over 2,000 and adds another 73,000 square feet to the facility.

The Harvest Buffet seats 300 people for lunch, dinner and specialty nights. The new Stage 131 replaces the old bar and is double in size.

Another expansion with more table games, a high-limit room and another bar is planned to open in late summer or early fall.