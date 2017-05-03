House debating $1.1 trillion spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is debating a $1.1 trillion government-wide spending bill that has both Democrats and Republicans claiming victory — for now. Lawmakers are putting off until later this year fights over President Donald Trump’s promised wall with Mexico and massive Pentagon buildup.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is assuring conservatives that the bipartisan bill is a win for Trump and Republicans controlling Congress. He says it’s “a really good down payment” on rebuilding the military and “the biggest increase in border security in a decade.”

Ryan told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that the most important win for Republicans was breaking loose from former Democratic President Barack Obama’s edict that increases in defense spending be matched with equal hikes for nondefense programs.