Masked man robs Muskegon gas station with handgun

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police responded to a report of an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Jet Fuel Gas station on South Mill Road in Muskegon.

According to police a fully clothed man in a mask robbed the gas station with a handgun.

No suspects are in custody at this time.