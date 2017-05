Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Star Wars fans and Fondue-lovers rejoice, the Melting Pot in Grand Rapids is hosting a special event, just for you.

Thursday, May 4th, the restaurant is hosting a night of fun-filled proportions, featuring a four-course Star Wars themed meal.

Fans can also play trivia and some drink specials.

The Melting Pot is located at 2090 Celebration Dr NE Ste 130.