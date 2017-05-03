Funding battle hits rural Muskegon Co. road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Judson Road in southern Muskegon County is in such poor shape that at times, according to residents, it's impossible to drive on without four wheel drive.

The dirt road starts at South Moorland Road and extends westward for just over a mile until it dead ends. The road is in especially bad shape during the spring thaw and after heavy rainfall events.

The Muskegon County Road Commission estimates it will cost over $120,000 to repair Judson Road and put in an upgraded drainage system.

The County is willing to cover $30,000 of that cost, and Ravenna Township says they can cover $40,000. The rest would be up to the residents of Judson road to pay for, via a special tax assessment -- if the property owners choose to submit one.

"I don't think that's right at all," says Carmin Rollenhagen, a resident on Judson Road since 1993. "That's how come we pay property taxes, and we pay road taxes and all the other taxes Michigan has."

Ravenna Township is holding a board meeting on May 18 to discuss the possible tax assessment. Several land owners on Judson Road are expected to attend.