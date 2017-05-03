× Kalamazoo County robbery suspect rams cruiser before being caught

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday night.

At 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at a convenience store in the 11000 block of Portage Road in Schoolcraft Township. Deputies were able to come up with a suspect description and vehicle description quickly while at the scene.

While investigating the incident, officers from the Portage Department of Public Safety located a vehicle matching the description at the McDonald’s drive-through at Portage Road and Centre Avenue. When officers attempted to make contact, the suspect intentionally hit one of the Portage police cars before running away on foot from the scene.

Officers from the Portage Department of Public Safety were able to apprehend the subject a short distance away.

While conducting the investigation, deputies located items believed to have been used in the armed robbery as well as cash believed to have been taken during the robbery.

The suspect was also wanted for questioning in several other ongoing cases with various agencies in the Kalamazoo County area.

The suspect was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.