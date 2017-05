Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich - The Red Barn Market is getting ready to open their all new Barn Yard the first week of May.

The family owned and operated market is home to fresh, local produce, a country store, even a cafe.

They are now proud to announce an interactive and educational petting farm, featuring baby goats, chickens, ducks, donkeys and other creatures.

Check them out at 3550 Alden Nash AVE NE in Lowell.

Visit their website for hours and more information.